SPANISH coach Álvaro Reina has been brought in to assist Huddersfield Town interim head coach Narcís Pèlach ahead of Saturday’s vital Championship relegation six-pointer at Wigan Athletic.

Pèlach has been handed the reins on a temporary basis following the club's decision to sack Mark Fotheringham, with his assistant Kenny Miller having also left the club.

Álvaro, 42, has extensive experience in his native Spain as well as in England, Ukraine, and with the Panama national side. He recently worked as performance manager for fellow second-tier side Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined the Hornets in November 2020 while Xisco Munoz was manager and later worked for Claudio Ranieri, Roy Hodgson, Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic before leaving last autumn.

Narcis Pelach.

Reina had previously been a technical assistant to Malaga boss Juan Ramon Muniz for two years, a role he had also filled twice before, each time when Muniz was manager.

He had also been assistant manager at the now defunct Spanish clubs Polideportivo Elija and Granada 74 between 2006 and 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reina was also chief analyst for Panama for 10 months in 2013, and had a couple of years working in Ukraine for Dnipro as a technical assistant.

Pèlach said: “Álvaro is a man who I know through the coaching community in Spain. He has a fantastic, hard-earned reputation and it speaks volumes that he jumped on the plane on Wednesday to come and help us. I am grateful for his support.

“We all know how special Paul has been to this football club for a long period, and his support will be very important to me as we go into this weekend’s game. He’s a man I have been honoured to work alongside and I will be proud to have him alongside me on Saturday.