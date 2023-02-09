Pèlach has been handed the reins on a temporary basis following the club's decision to sack Mark Fotheringham, with his assistant Kenny Miller having also left the club.
Álvaro, 42, has extensive experience in his native Spain as well as in England, Ukraine, and with the Panama national side. He recently worked as performance manager for fellow second-tier side Watford.
He joined the Hornets in November 2020 while Xisco Munoz was manager and later worked for Claudio Ranieri, Roy Hodgson, Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic before leaving last autumn.
Reina had previously been a technical assistant to Malaga boss Juan Ramon Muniz for two years, a role he had also filled twice before, each time when Muniz was manager.
He had also been assistant manager at the now defunct Spanish clubs Polideportivo Elija and Granada 74 between 2006 and 2008.
Reina was also chief analyst for Panama for 10 months in 2013, and had a couple of years working in Ukraine for Dnipro as a technical assistant.
Pèlach said: “Álvaro is a man who I know through the coaching community in Spain. He has a fantastic, hard-earned reputation and it speaks volumes that he jumped on the plane on Wednesday to come and help us. I am grateful for his support.
“We all know how special Paul has been to this football club for a long period, and his support will be very important to me as we go into this weekend’s game. He’s a man I have been honoured to work alongside and I will be proud to have him alongside me on Saturday.
“They add to our fantastic existing staff here at the club, who will all be so vital. I am already very thankful for everyone’s support over the last 24 hours.”