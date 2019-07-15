Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith joins Championship rivals Stoke City

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN captain Tommy Smith has joined Stoke City for a fee in the region of £4m.

The 27-year-old moves to the Potteries after six years with the Terriers.

He has been a key figure for much of that time, and particularly in the 2016-17 promotion season when his partnership with Elias Kachunga down the right flank proved to be a hugely useful part of Town's attacking armoury.

Smith becomes the seventh summer signing by Stoke manager Nathan Jones as Town counterpart Jan Siewert continues to remodel his squad ahead of the club's return to the second tier.

Huddersfield signed right-back Herbert Bockhorn from Borussia Dortmund II earlier this month, while Flo Hadergjonaj impressed in the recent pre-season trip to Austria.

On Smith's departure, Siewert said: "First of all, I would like to thank Tommy for everything he has done for this club and for me since I was appointed.

“Everyone at the club is sad to see him leave, but this was a move that Tommy wanted to pursue. Once the deal was correct, we weren’t going to stand in his way.

“I would like to wish Tommy all the best for the future.”

Smith made more than 200 appearances for Huddersfield after joining from Manchester City. He was named club captain ahead of their Premier League bow at Crystal Palace in August, 2017.