The winter window recruit missed the weekend game at Southampton with illness, but has now recovered and is back in the mix.

Michal Helik, who has missed the past two games after taking a heavy knock, is continuing to be assessed.

Meanwhile, caretaker manager Jon Worthington confirmed that striker Rhys Healey (groin) is expected to be out for ‘around the six-week mark’, having come off in the recent home game with Sheffield Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington applauds the fans at full time after the Sky Bet Championship match at Southampton. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Worthington says that his squad options remain ‘healthy’ ahead of the test against the Wearsiders, who lost 2-1 to Town in late November.

Worthington said: "Helik had a significant impact in that QPR game and he’s pushing really hard and he wants to get back and play.

"I think he is finding it a little bit frustrating with that one at the minute.

"Delano (Burgzorg) and Danny Ward, who have been out for a long time, are back on the grass. Obviously, it will be a process to get them back up to full speed.

"But it’s a massive positive having those types of players in and around the squad.

"I am in a fortunate position of going into the game with a healthy and talented squad that I believe (in). We’re in a really good position.”

Brodie Spencer, who has made a big impact since being recalled from a loan spell at SPL side Motherwell, is fine, confirmed Worthington, after substituting the Northern Ireland international in the 67th minute in the 5-3 weekend reverse at Southampton.

Worthington continued: "Brodie, as with a few others, emptied the tank and that’s what I asked them to do.

"If that’s at 70 minutes and they have given everything they have got, then the next players comes on and that was the case with a few of the boys on Saturday.”

Worthington takes caretaker charge of Town for the third time on Wednesday night, with the club having a turnaround of under 72 hours ahead of Saturday’s home match with Hull City.

On whether there has been any update regarding his own position, as Town continue to assess their options after parting company with Darren Moore and looking towards bringing in a new head coach, Worthington said: "Not in terms of timescales, but I have been pretty adamant throughout that I am here to help as much as possible and I am just going to take each game as it comes, in terms of what I am asked to do.

"I will be taking the game tomorrow. Don’t get me wrong, preparations are in place for Saturday, but that’s just because that’s what happens at a professional football club.

"Everything carries on as normal and everyone is working behind the scenes to make sure, game by game – and week by week – that everything is in place to go.