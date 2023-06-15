NEW HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chief executive officer Jake Edwards has spoken of the 'difficult decision' he had to make in parting company with sporting director Leigh Bromby in his first week in the job - with the club currently reviewing whether to bring in a successor.

Jake Edwards. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Bromby, a former defender in his playing days with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Leeds United, had worked at the club for the past nine years after retiring as a player.

The 43-year-old first joined the club as an academy coach in 2014, progressing to become academy manager in 2018.

He was named as head of football operations at the end of the 2019-20 campaign and had recently served as sporting director.

Edwards said: "It's a difficult decision to make in your first week. Unfortunately, you have got to make some of those difficult decisions.

"We have evaluated what has gone on - the good and the bad - and we determined that the time is right to make some changes and think about a new structure on the football side moving forward.

"We want to make sure we are fully supporting Neil (Warnock) with everything that he needs so we are going to take some time to think about the structure and what makes sense."

On the prospect of bringing in a replacement down the line, he continued: "I certainly won't rule it out right now over having a new sporting director and maintaining that structure but we are going to take a bit of time on that."

Warnock is hoping to bring in two or three players to augment Town's squad in the close season, with the club having to work within fairly restricted financial parameters under EFL guidelines.

The Town chief, who has signed a 12-month deal to manage the club in 2023-24 during a season of transition - with official confirmation of Kevin M.Nagle's takeover being imminent - continued: "We know what we have got. We are not going to be looking at silly money.

"We looked at a striker who is on two and a half times what we can probably pay so we are up against it but we are going to try and get value for money.

