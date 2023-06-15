Huddersfield Town CEO Jake Edwards on when supporters can expect to see owner-in-waiting Kevin M.Nagle

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chief executive officer Jake Edwards says that the club’s owner-in-waiting Kevin M.Nagle will be in attendance at the John Smith's Stadium later this summer - with the US businessman awaiting for the final sign-off to enable his takeover to be officially completed.

The club has received notification from the English Football League (EFL) that Nagle has completed their Owners’ and Directors’ Test. Purchase of the 100 per cent shareholding is still awaiting clearance from a statutory government body, but is expected to be a formality.

Nagle was in attendance for Town's final home game of last season against Reading in early May, when the club basked in the glow of Championship survival and is planning a visit later this summer to formally introduce himself to supporters.

Edwards said: "I know he will be here certainly around the first game, if not, one of the pre-season games.

Jake Edwards. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

"He is going to be here as much as he can be. He really enjoyed his last game here and his visits, so I know he's going to be here quite often.

"He is determined. He wants to succeed.

"He is no stranger to sports. He has been involved in the NBA team at Sacramento on the ownership side.

"He is owner of the football club there and has invested heavily into that. He is a very successful businessman in health care and other fields.

"He is a developer and is very engaged in building infrastructure around communities as well.

"He wants to respect history and tradition. He wants to do some things with a light touch in that respect."He is a man of the community. He does a lot of philanthropic work in and around Sacramento in California.

"I know it is important to him to be involved in the community here and can add some value there. There's a lot of opportunity in terms of development around the stadium and around the community here as well.