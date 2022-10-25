Hoyle is keen to emphasis he will fund the Championship club for as long as it takes to find the right person to take over, but he has passed day-to-day running of the club to former Bradford City and Football League (EFL) chief executive Dave Baldwin, the new managing director.

Lifelong supporter Hoyle took back the running of the club in October from Phil Hodgkinson, the man he sold the Terriers to in 2019.

Hoyle decided then he needed to step back for health reasons, but when a number of Hodgkinson's businesses went into administration, he reasserted control.

Hoyle joined the board in April 2008, soon becoming chairman and majority shareholder. Under his stewardship they won promotion to the Premier League for the only time since the top division’s rebranding, and he resigned as their two-year stay came to an end.

The founder and former owner of Card Factory admitted he thought his health would be up to returning to his former job again, but he has now had to accept this is not the case.

"When I got the call from Phil Hodgkinson around this time last year, I had no option but to reluctantly step in and provide urgent financial support to the club whilst being – as I remain – the minority shareholder," he said. "This I have provided and more.

"I genuinely thought, after a break of two years after my illness, I could return with the same energy and enthusiasm as when I first became chairman in 2008. It has become clear to me over the last 12 months that this is not the case. I’ve tried my best to front it up to both staff at the club and supporters, but now the time has arrived where I must listen to medical advice and take a total step back; my health comes first and foremost."

HAPPY DAYS: Chairman Dean Hoyle celebrates Huddersfield Town's Championship play-off final win over Reading at Wembley in 2017

The Terriers have had a difficult time since Hoyle first left, fighting successful Championship relegation battled in 2020 and 2021. Last season coach Carlos Corberan led them to third in the division, losing a play-off final to Nottingham Forest after a poor performance at Wembley but also some questionable decisions by the referee and his video assistant.

Corberan resigned at the start of a pre-season which saw key players Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo sold to Forest. Danny Schofield took over as he had long been groomed to, but was sacked after nine matches. Successor Mark Fotheringham has won one of his first six games, and the team went bottom of the Championship at the weekend.

That has led to criticism of Hoyle and his director of football, Leigh Bromby.

"Not connected to my decision to step away, I acknowledge supporters’ feelings," said Hoyle, who revealed in the summer the club loses around £10m a year before player trading. "Certainly not all, but many, want change with new energy and direction at the top. Every successful business needs this in abundance. I totally understand these feelings and, whilst it hurts, I get it."

IN CHARGE: Huddersfield Town's new managing director, former Bradford City chief executive Dave Balwin

Baldwin, who played youth football for Bradford, has been a strategic advisor to the club since May, working closely with Hoyle over the transfer of shares in the club and the ownership of the John Smith’s Stadium.

He previously had six years as Burnley's chief executive after a seven-year spell at Valley Parade which included the Bantams' run to the 2013 League Cup final.

“Finding our next custodian is only just starting and identifying the right person will not be a quick process,” he warned. “We will follow this process through properly, and Dean will continue to fund this club until a new owner is found and in place.

“In my position at the EFL and through my time in football, I’ve worked with many clubs in a myriad of different situations. I can say, with all honesty, that Huddersfield Town is working from a solid foundation and is a clean business for any incoming investor.

“Day-to-day, it will be ‘business as usual’. Alongside our search for a new owner, the other focus is clear; to do everything we can to support the football side in maintaining our position in the Sky Bet Championship."