What can be taken as read is that the Town side who he elects to take the field at Ipswich Town, on a huge afternoon for the hosts and quite possibly promotion rivals Leeds United, will consist of 11 players who are committed and care and who he can rely upon.

Speaking after Saturday's draw with Birmingham, which effectively confirmed relegation, the German said that he had witnessed 'unacceptable things' among certain players in his time at the club which he had never seen in three decades in football.

Mathematical confirmation of the Terriers’ relegation will arrive in Suffolk by mid-afternoon before a full inquest into the dire events of 2023-24 can begin once the dust has settled on their painful demotion.

Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter, whose side end their Championship season at Ipswich Town on Saturday. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

It remains to be seen if Breitenreiter will be around to build a new-look Town in time for next season.

But in the here and now, he will remain dedicated to his work as Huddersfield fulfil their season’s commitments in a game which will have a major bearing upon who accompanies Leicester City to the Premier League via the conventional route.

He said: "We will train and prepare like every other game. We are professionals and all get a lot of money for doing our job. Now, there is never the time to give up. We should expect the best we can give to our fans.

"It’s too early to speak about the whole thing and analysis. I’ve spoken openly about many things in the last press conferences and little details.

"But we have to be professional in the last game and we can maybe decide the promotion battle and it’s our task to do our job. We prepare for the last game like every game, as good as possible.

"We want to finish the season with a good result. Maybe hopefully, with a win and after the last game, we can hold all these talks about individuals and conversations."

While Town's lack of cutting edge in finely-posed games, like Saturday, has clearly played a big part in their demise, Breitenreiter has stressed that their concession of 75 goals this term - the second worst goals against record behind Rotherham United - is the key on-pitch reason in his view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "We were not tight enough. Maybe then you cannot deserve the wins and when we have close games, we have played so many draws and you must score the goals.

"There are many reasons. When you have a total of 75 goals against you, you cannot always speak about tactics.

"We have had different managers and philosophies. But 75 is a lot, you have to find the reasons why.

"I knew the reasons when I signed, but I couldn't take the right decisions to stop this (consistently). We had some good games with clean sheets, but also big injuries in the defence.