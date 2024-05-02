Town were effectively relegated following a 1-1 draw with Birmingham and head back to League One for the first time since 2011-12 after this weekend’s final-day game at Ipswich.It’s been a season when players have let the club down, with Breitenreiter having been critical of the commitment levels shown by some unnamed ones.

Excused in that regard on Saturday were Ollie Turton and Rhys Healey.

Turton, now over a long-term knee injury, made his first start since February 2023 and did not let anyone down. Neither did fellow starter Healey, whose game-time had been previously managed due to a groin issue.

Huddersfield Town head coach André Breitenreiter, whose side finish the Championship season at Ipswich Town on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Breitenreiter said: “It was a really positive thing (from Turton) after such a long injury. He took the risk for the club and normally he is ready for 20 minutes.

"Like Rhys. I spoke to them and said: ‘we need you, give your best as long as possible.’ They played 70 or 80 minutes and were totally ‘dead’ after 60.

"This is what every club needs. Players to give their best and to go to the limit. Some players are not ready to give their best in every game.”

