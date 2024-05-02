Huddersfield Town chief Andre Breitenreiter on Ollie Turton and Rhys Healey setting the example - and showing up some others
Town were effectively relegated following a 1-1 draw with Birmingham and head back to League One for the first time since 2011-12 after this weekend’s final-day game at Ipswich.It’s been a season when players have let the club down, with Breitenreiter having been critical of the commitment levels shown by some unnamed ones.
Excused in that regard on Saturday were Ollie Turton and Rhys Healey.
Turton, now over a long-term knee injury, made his first start since February 2023 and did not let anyone down. Neither did fellow starter Healey, whose game-time had been previously managed due to a groin issue.
Breitenreiter said: “It was a really positive thing (from Turton) after such a long injury. He took the risk for the club and normally he is ready for 20 minutes.
"Like Rhys. I spoke to them and said: ‘we need you, give your best as long as possible.’ They played 70 or 80 minutes and were totally ‘dead’ after 60.
"This is what every club needs. Players to give their best and to go to the limit. Some players are not ready to give their best in every game.”
It was a bittersweet occasion for Turton, who added: “It’s been a really tough 14-15 months and I was so happy to be on the pitch. There were a lot of hard times, but it’s hard to be happy because of the end result.”"It (League One) is still a very tough league with lots of good teams, but I’d like to think we come into next season with a fresh start and hope to do very well. I’ve still got another year on my contract. I don’t think there’s going to be any changes there. I love playing here and the club has been unbelievable for me through the hard times.”