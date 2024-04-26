The experienced defender injured his knee late on in last weekend’s calamitous home loss to Swansea City.

It rubbed salt into the wounds following a grim afternoon for Town, with a hard weekend compounded by a victory for fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Town will be relegated if they lose at home to Blues, but a win would see them leapfrog the Midlands outfit and take their fates to the final day at Ipswich Town.

Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter.

Breitenreiter will decide upon his line-up on Saturday morning, but will be forced into one confirmed change with Lees being out.

Breitenreiter, whose side have won just twice in 11 matches in his tenure so far, said: “There is no new injury news. Tom Lees has an MCL injury in his knee so he is not available for the last two games.

"There are many possibilities to start for the team and we decide on Saturday morning because of the feeling in our stomach.”

On a definitive game in Town’s season, the German, likely to opt for team players who possess a strong mentality and team ethic, as he sees it, added: “We can always expect the willingness to defend together as a team.

"When you watch the whole season, the total goals conceded this season is 74 and in the first half of the season, it’s 38. So it’s not a new problem.

"In a relegation battle, it needs calmness and to stay positive. But sometimes, you think some players don’t deserve optimistic and positive things and maybe some more pressure and that is what we can expect on Saturday and we need players who work under pressure in a do-or-die game for both teams.

“Our performance against Swansea was not what we wanted.

"After the first goal, it was totally unacceptable. It was not team tactics, but individual behaviour and no willingness (from some players) to work for the team and run backwards and work defensively as a team..