The Preston replacement came off the bench to bag a hat-trick inside eight minutes to deny Town a precious survival point and also dent their goal difference in a 4-1 reverse.

Josh Koroma fired the relegation-battling Terriers in front late in the first half but the tide turned after the break after as Will Keane levelled from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after the striker had been clipped by Alex Matos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the arrival of Montenegrin forward Osmajic, described as pure class by North End chief Ryan Lowe afterwards, proved the trump card.

Huddersfield Town manager André Breitenreiter during the Sky Bet Championship match at Preston North End. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

He put top-six aspirants Preston in front in the 84th minute before scoring again in the 87th minute and the first minute of stoppage time.

It continued Town's grim record at Deepdale, where they have won just once in 22 visits since November 1969.

Breitenreiter, whose side visit Bristol City on Saturday ahead of two huge home games with Swansea City and Birmingham City, said: "When you defend like we did in the second half, you cannot get some points.

"It was terrible, it was poor, too many ball losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We played a really good first half, but we missed the final pass to score more goals, we had really good opportunities to score two or three goals and we didn't do that…

"I cannot tell you my opinion (on the penalty decision) because I didn't see the clip. But the goal changed everything. Then we have to speak about our own performance and the performance was not good enough.

"After 1-1 there were too many ball losses, we didn't play as a team, we had bad body language. It was a different game and it was not acceptable for me.