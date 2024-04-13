Huddersfield Town chief Andre Breitenreiter wants the right sort of anger from players as Championship relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday show the way
That is the view of Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter, who has echoed the recent thoughts of Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.
Following the relegation-threatened Owls’ ghastly Easter Monday loss at Middlesbrough, Bannan spoke about being heartened by some finger-pointing among players in its aftermath.
Four points from Wednesday’s two games since indicate that it was good to ‘talk’.
Positive anger among players is something that Breitenreiter also encourages and Huddersfield - above the Owls on goal difference and just outside of the drop zone with four games left - had cause to be mad after an atrocious second half at Preston in midweek.
But when it comes to fans turning on players and players reacting, that crosses the line.
Footage after Town’s 4-1 loss at Deepdale saw striker Delano Burgzorg argue with some supporters. It was the wrong sort of anger.
Breitenreiter, whose side visit Bristol City today, said: “After the game, the fans were frustrated about the second half, but we were also frustrated.
"Such a situation was full of emotions. It’s always good to stay calm and together and never good to criticise players and never good to answer as a player.
"We should stop talking about this situation and maybe both sides made an error. We need all the fans and I’ve heard many, many coaches drive to Bristol and we need their support as we have to stay together.”
As for players being angry with each other, that is different.
He added: "Absolutely. Sometimes I have a feeling that they are friends, but to have success, it’s also important that we communicate angrily when the strikers don’t work and the midfielders don’t pass. You can tell them and sometimes, it’s good for the concentration and motivation.
"That doesn’t mean we don’t stay together. Sometimes for success, you need leaders to communicate honestly.”For the second successive Saturday, third-from-bottom Wednesday face a relegation rival in Stoke, who they can draw level on points with if they win.
Wednesday, in the relegation zone since August 12, have taken some hefty blows this season.
But their ability to react to setbacks has held them together and some straight-talking between players at times - like after Boro - has done them no harm.
Head coach Danny Rohl, whose side rallied from 2-0 down at the break to draw with sixth-placed Norwich in midweek, said: “I think this is the outcome from the culture I created since I arrived here.
"Always, our attitude is that we (must) never give up. You have bad moments in football.
"The 45 minutes (against Norwich in the second half) was the next step. In some (other) games, we have come back and then lost. We have to take this energy and keep going.“In the last weeks, we did well against the teams around us and it’s the reason we have pulled everybody back and these are huge games and there are fights from both sides.“I have a good feeling for the final race now and this belief helps. We need to start on Saturday, do the basics and bring the energy to the stadium and play with intensity and then the rest will come."