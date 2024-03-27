Healey, a winter window signing from Watford, has been sidelined since injuring his groin against Sheffield Wednesday in early February.

Serbian striker Bojan Radulovic, another January recruit who has had a frustrating time of it since arriving at the club due to some niggling fitness issues, is also available for the Sky Blues test.

Tom Lees (calf) remains sidelined.

Huddersfield Town head coach André Breitenreiter, pictured during the recent Championship game at Rotherham United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Breitenreiter said: "Everything is fine and they feel really good, if a little bit tired after good training sessions.

"Rhys is also an option for the squad because he is highly motivated and waited a long time to train with the team.

"We started with him at a neutral training session without contact between the opponent. He took the next step last week in a little tournament and this week, he did all the things with the team.

"He is not ready for 90 minutes, it must be clear. But it is possible to play a minimum of 30 or 20 minutes and then maybe we can use his experience as a good option for the next games.

"Bojan has been with the team in all the training sessions and he trained the last two weeks.

"Tom Lees is an important player and injured and out for some weeks. But he’s without pain at this moment and we have to take the next steps to see when it is possible for him to train again with the team.”

Brodie Spencer is available following his international exertions with Northern Ireland, along with Radinio Balker, who was called up by Suriname in the break.

Breitenreiter, who said that the club’s remaining players had a number of double training sessions in the break, continued: “Brodie arrived after playing 90 minutes two times and he played well and he was really happy to win, especially the game against Scotland and he is healthy.

"Radinio spent his first time with his national team and arrived on Sunday and is also healthy. I don’t know about Pat Jones (Wales under-21s) because he arrived this afternoon and there is no option for Friday as he has not had enough training sessions, but we hope (he is available) maybe on Monday.

"But I don’t know if he is also healthy.

"We had a mix of recovery days and also hard training days (at Huddersfield’s non-international players) and for the first time, we had double sessions per day and the boys did it really well and deserved their free weekend.

"We used the chance to have long sessions and train in details in defending and attacking and the final pass and we need a little bit more quality. In the last matches, we created many, many opportunities and need the last person to finish.