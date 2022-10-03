Huddersfield Town coach Mark Fotheringham dwelling on the positives despite starting new job with 'unacceptable goals'

The Terriers lost 3-1 at Reading and have a quick turnaround with a game at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

It means there is limited time to learn, but the Scot is determined to be clear in his messages.

"It's important we move on fast but it's also important we analyse how we played," said Fotheringham. "The three goals were unacceptable. At no time should a club like Huddersfield be losing goals like that.

HIGH STANDARDS: New Huddersfield Town coach Mark Fotheringham

"I made that 100 per cent clear to the players and they showed a really good response in training on Sunday.

"But there were a lot of positives in the game as well. In the second half we were able to switch to a new system (3-5-2) and we had some god performances out there although it was a 3-1 game.

"There were `some positive performances especially in the second half from the likes of Sorba Thomas, Conor Mahoney, Ben Jackson and Tom Lees was excellent. He's really coming into form and you can see how important he is. He's a real leader and everything he does, he does with conviction.

"The first goal was a set play and I take responsibility for that. The second one was more just we switched off and didn't follow our runner. Unfortunately (Michal) Helik wasn't able to sort his feet out and clear the ball but he was actually in a good position to deal with the danger.

"The third one was a mistake which happens with young players and it's my job now to get them to be more focused and more concentrated in important phases of the game."

But Fotheringham was also anxious not to be too harsh with a squad which needs its confidence building after a difficult start to the season which has seen one coach, Carlos Corberan, leave and his successor sacked after nine games.

"I told them not to be too disappointed because we all know Reading's two points off the automatic promotion places. We've got to understand where we're at but we also need to understand we've got to win games now and always increase the performance levels from this group.

"It's coming.

