THE mood has changed at Huddersfield Town after coach Mark Fotheringham went from being "close to tears" earlier this month to finally off the bottom of the Championship after back-to-back victories.

Whilst the Terriers have the feeling of a team given a much-needed shot in the arm over Christmas, Rotherham United are heading in the wrong direction after a 2-0 defeat at John Smith's Stadium.

It is a world away from when on-loan Chelsea playmaker Tino Anjorin recovered from glandular fever only to suffer a serious injury the day before the Championship season resumed.

Huddersfield moved up to 22nd and to within two points of the Millers, with a game in hand on their Yorkshire rivals.

WINNING FEELING: Huddersfield Town's Jordan Rhodes scores his side's second goal against Rotherham United at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

Calmly-taken goals from Duane Holmes and Jordan Rhodes either side of half-time gave Town a lead they never looked likely to relinquish.

The positivity at full-time was a world away from where the Terriers were earlier this month.

"I just feel we've got to take it step by step, we know how quickly things can change," said the Scot, whose side followed up a win at Preston North End on Boxing Day.

"A few weeks ago I was thinking I must have done something bad to someone in the past when Tino Anjorin got injured. I could have burst out crying.

"I think it's important we focus on the confidence levels because there was a whole hangover from the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs."

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor warned his players that they could not afford to dwell on this derby defeat.

But the situation is worrying for them with Chiedozie Ogbene picking up an ankle injury and Tom Eaves forced off in the first half.

Peter Kioso was also limping through the closing stages of the game.

"We can’t feel sorry for ourselves but moments of our play weren’t up to our levels,” he said.

"Our execution was poor at times.

