Huddersfield Town complete signing of Czech Republic international Tomas Vaclik from Olympiacos

Huddersfield Town have ended their search for an experienced back-up goalkeeper with the signing of Tomas Vaclik.

The Terriers have been in the market for a goalkeeper since Lee Nicholls succumbed to the shoulder problem which ultimately required surgery. He last played on New Year's Day.

Vaclik is a 33-year-old Czech international who has played in La Liga and this season's Champions League qualifiers, under Carlos Corberan, and Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olympiacos signed the former Viktoria Zizkov, Sparta Prague and Basel goalkeeper from Sevilla to replace Wolverhampton Wanderers' bound Jose Sa.

SOLNA, SWEDEN - MARCH 24: Tomas Vaclik of Czech Republic looks on during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 24, 2022 in Solna, Sweden. (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

But he has not regained his place in the side since picking up an injury in September - ironically to his shoulder. Nicholls was voted the Championship goalkeeper of last season and was having another good campaign in 2022-23 but is not expected to play again this term.

Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “Following the injury to Lee Nicholls, it was imperative that we found an experienced goalkeeper to step in. Nicholas Bilokapic has done brilliantly in the interim, but it wouldn’t be right to put that much pressure on young shoulders given the situation we are currently in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Having played at the very highest levels of the game throughout his career, Tomáš fits the bill for what we need exceptionally well. He’s shown a real desire to be here with us and we’re very happy to have him.”

Head coach Mark Fotheringham added: “I’m delighted to have Tomáš here with us and I’m sure he’ll play a really important role between now and the end of the season.