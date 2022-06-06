Huddersfield Town complete signing of Sheffield Wednesday target Will Boyle

The Cheltenham Town captain, 26, has agreed a two-year contract with the Terriers, the club where he started his career as a youngster before leaving to join the Robins in January 2017.

Huddersfield have an option of a further year's extension.

The left-sided player had been the subject of interest from several Championship and League One clubs already this year, including Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Oxford United.

New Huddersfield Town signing Will Boyle.

Garforth-born Boyle made two first-team appearances in his first stint at Town before making his name as a dependable, strong and consistent lower-league defender of repute at Cheltenham.

He captained the club to promotion as League Two champions in 2020-21 in a season which saw him named in the League Two Team of the Season, as well as the PFA Team of the Year.

On Boyle, who rejected fresh terms at Cheltenham and will officially join Town on July 1, Bromby commented: “I’m delighted that we will welcome Will back to Huddersfield Town. As a player and a person, he ticks many of the boxes we look for in players.

“He’s got over 225 appearances behind him, showing he is robust enough to play week-in and week-out. However, at just 26 years old, we feel he can still develop as a player once he is in our coaching programme.

Boyle pictured in action for previous club Cheltenham Town.

“In order to develop, you need the right attitude and commitment – and Will passes that test with flying colours. We know from first-hand experience that he is a top professional and does everything he can to make the most of what he has. He’ll be a great addition to an already terrific dressing room.

“This is a big opportunity for him to show he can play at Sky Bet Championship level – something I know he is determined to prove from our conversations.

"Getting this deal agreed long before the start of pre-season gives him every chance to prepare for this challenge.”

Head coach Carlos Corberán added: "It is good news that Will Boyle will come to us so early in our preparation, and that we can work with him from the first day of pre-season.

“It is important to have good options across the squad, as we have seen in the season just gone, and Boyle will give us good balance as a left-sided centre back.