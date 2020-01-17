Huddersfield Town complete their fourth January transfer window signing after bringing in Lincoln City left-back Harry Toffolo

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed the signing of Lincoln City full-back Harry Toffolo, who has joined the club on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Terriers chief Danny Cowley made a move to bring the Red Imps player, 24, who he worked with during his time at Sincil Bank, to the club earlier this month with bringing in a left-sided defender being one of his priorities in the current transfer window with Terence Kongolo likely to depart for pastures new.

Following Kongolo's loan switch to Fulham, Town have now moved quickly to finalise a deal to bring ex-Norwich City player Toffolo, who spent two loan spells earlier in his career in Yorkshire with Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers, to the John Smith's Stadium.

Lincoln had previously rebuffed several bids from clubs for the Welwyn Garden City-born player - named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year in 2018-19 - but have now reluctantly agreed to cash in.

Toffolo has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Town.

Toffolo's contract expires in the summer, but there was a clause for an extension which can be triggered by the player, who remained keen to test himself in the Championship and renew acquaintances with former boss Cowley.

The arrival of Toffolo comes after Town's addition of Leicester City midfielder Andy King on loan for the rest of the season and takes the club's tally of January signings to four.

Former Sheffield United defender Richard Stearman and Arsenal loan winger Emile Smith Rowe joined towards the end of last week and are pushing for debuts in Saturday's Championship home encounter with high-flying Brentford.