Huddersfield Town dealt another injury blow as Mark Fotheringham estimates nine players sidelined for QPR clash

The midfielder has played in the Terriers’ last eight Championship outings, featuring in every minute before leaving the fray after 72 minutes in the 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Huddersfield were already without David Kasumu for the trip to west London as he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Blackburn.

Jonathan Hogg has been absent in recent weeks with a calf problem while Tom Lees has missed out after contracting Covid-19 last week. Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson, Pat Jones and Tino Anjorin are also expected to remain out.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Mark Fotheringham, Manager of Huddersfield Town, looks on prior to kick off of the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Hull City at John Smith's Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Ollie Turton is not expected back until well after the World Cup break while Japan international Yuta Nakayama will miss his nation’s campaign in Qatar and the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

"We might be lighter tomorrow - Etienne Camara has taken a knock to his hip flexor, so he's looking like a real doubt. The injuries we've picked up have all been caused by impacts or illness, not muscular injuries that have come from training or anything - that's the situation we're in,” said manager Mark Fotheringham.