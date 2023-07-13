HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have announced their second departure of this week, with defender Will Boyle having linked up with League Two newcomers Wrexham on a permanent basis.

The centre-back, who returned for a second spell at Town only last summer after starting his career at the John Smith’s Stadium, made 18 appearances for the Terriers last term.

With Town strong in terms of central defensive options, with Boyle behind the likes of Tom Lees, Matty Pearson and Michal Helik in the pecking order, the 27-year-old has been allowed to move on and join up with Phil Parkinson’s Red Dragons.

Boyle had also been linked with Stockport County, Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers, who were keen on his services.

Huddersfield Town defender Will Boyle, who has left the Championship club to join League Two newcomers Wrexham.

Manager Neil Warnock commented: “Will is a fantastic boy and an Academy graduate, and has been fantastic around the building since my return to the club.

"Wanting to increase his playing time, Boyley has a fantastic opportunity with Wrexham and I wish him all the best with his new side.”