HUDDERSFIELD TOWN interim head coach Narcis Pelach admits that the struggling Terriers 'disappeared' as their second-half woes sunk to a new low with a grim loss at Championship relegation rivals Wigan.

Town, who conceded two late goals against ten-man struggling hosts in Blackpool in midweek following costly concessions and points dropped in the final quarter to Hull and Luton last month, suffered another bruising result in red rose county against another side embroiled in the bottom-three scrap.

The only goal of the game came eight minutes from time when Jack Whatmough's header from a corner earned the Latics their first win in 11 matches in all competitions since November 12 as Huddersfield's winless start to 2023 continued on a day when some visiting supporters chanted their displeasure towards head of football operations Leigh Bromby.

A bad day was compounded by a serious looking knee injury to Ollie Turton early on, while keeper Tomas Vaclik went off with a groin problem in the second half.

Narcis Pelach.

Pelach said: "The first half, more or less, we showed a little bit of what we want to do. I think the team were understanding well, in terms of moments with the ball.

"After ten minutes of the second half, we disappeared and we have to try to know what happened to improve and we have to learn quick.

"We disappeared in terms of having the ball and if they counter-press you with more intensity, you have the option to play long and make them go back. But we stopped giving the solutions we showed in the first half with the ball.

"Then without the ball, we lost control and the defence started to go deep.

"For the goal, there were not enough concentration and with the second half, I was not happy. I cannot be happy."

On their problems late on in recent games, the Spaniard continued: "It is maybe a matter of concentration, we have to react with more clarity at the end of games as in the last 15 and 20 minutes, we are conceding goals.

"The first half was positive and the team wanted to play football and have possession, the second-half was completely different. There are many reasons why this is happening."

On the injury situation with Turton and Vaclic, Pelach, who said that Matt Lowton was not involved for 'tactical reasons', added: "It does not well. I don't know exactly what it is yet.

"We will wait for the medical staff to say something. But it doesn't look well.