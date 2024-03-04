The Japanese international will definitely miss Wednesday’s trip to Cardiff City after undergoing a scan.

The trip to Wales also comes too soon for Radinio Balker, who has missed the club’s last two games with a quad issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But fellow defender Brodie Spencer, who cast aside a recent bout of illness to line up to impress on derby day, is definitely available.

A disconsolate looking Yuta Nakayama, pictured after coming off with a knee injury in Huddersfield Town's game with Leeds United on Saturday. He was replaced by goalscorer Michal Helik. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

On Nakayama, Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter said: “He was scanned and we are waiting for the results.

"He has an injury with his knee, but I don’t know exactly what the result is. We will get the information when we get it. He has no chance for Wednesday.

"Brodie is getting better and he trained with the recovery group and there is no problem for Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It looks better for Radinio Balker. But it seems a little bit too early for the next game. We hope he is in a good way and hope it works for the next weekend.”

Town expended a colossal amount of energy in the second half against Leeds after playing with ten men following the dismissal of Jonathan Hogg.

The Terriers captain is suspended for the Bluebirds trip, but Breitenreiter is confident his team-mates will have enough rest and preparation time ahead of the game.

He added: “We had a day off on Sunday and recovery training (on Monday) and we play on Wednesday evening, so it should be no problem to do it again with this intensity and mentality.