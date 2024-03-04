Huddersfield Town face anxious wait regarding Yuta Nakayama verdict plus updates on Radinio Balker and Brodie Spencer ahead of Cardiff City trip
The Japanese international will definitely miss Wednesday’s trip to Cardiff City after undergoing a scan.
The trip to Wales also comes too soon for Radinio Balker, who has missed the club’s last two games with a quad issue.
But fellow defender Brodie Spencer, who cast aside a recent bout of illness to line up to impress on derby day, is definitely available.
On Nakayama, Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter said: “He was scanned and we are waiting for the results.
"He has an injury with his knee, but I don’t know exactly what the result is. We will get the information when we get it. He has no chance for Wednesday.
"Brodie is getting better and he trained with the recovery group and there is no problem for Wednesday.
"It looks better for Radinio Balker. But it seems a little bit too early for the next game. We hope he is in a good way and hope it works for the next weekend.”
Town expended a colossal amount of energy in the second half against Leeds after playing with ten men following the dismissal of Jonathan Hogg.
The Terriers captain is suspended for the Bluebirds trip, but Breitenreiter is confident his team-mates will have enough rest and preparation time ahead of the game.
He added: “We had a day off on Sunday and recovery training (on Monday) and we play on Wednesday evening, so it should be no problem to do it again with this intensity and mentality.
"We also have around 22 (fit) players in our squad and everyone is ready and prepared to go on the pitch.”