Neil Warnock has got his fingers crossed that Danny Ward did not break a rib in his collision with Max O'Leary during Huddersfield Town's 0-0 draw with Bristol City.

DOUBT: Danny Ward

The two clattered into each other six minutes into the game and Ward was only able to keep playing until half-time, when he was sick.

He seems to have improved in that respect, but it is too early to say if he will be fit to face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Warnock will hope he can because having worked with the forward at Rotherham United and Cardiff City, he is a player he has put a lot of store in since returning to Huddersfield.

"He's black and blue at the minute!" said the manager. He's not been sick in the last 24 hours but he took a battering.

"I'm hoping he'll be back on the grass tomorrow. He's really sore today.

"We don't think he's cracked a rib but we'll check later today and see if he needs an X-ray to make sure.

"He's always given everything for me. I've been very fortunate to have him twice in successful eras.

"It's hard when you play on your own. At Birmingham I got two up there and there will be (other) games where we can play two but it's difficult against the top teams we're coming up against. We've got to try and make sure we stay in games and break whenever we can.

"It's hard for the striker but I thought Danny did well and I also thought (Martyn) Waghorn did well when he came on."

Huddersfield have no fresh injuries beyond Ward from Tuesday's game, although they have similar decisions to make over Scott High, who suffered a double fracture of the wrist at the weekend.