INFLUENTIAL keeper Lee Nicholls is available again for Huddersfield Town ahead of the Terriers' crunch relegation encounter at Cardiff City on Sunday.

Nicholls, who was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season in 2021-22 following an outstanding contribution in the club's run to the play-off final, has been sidelined since the start of the new year following shoulder surgery.

The custodian had previously not been expected to be back this season after going under the knife. He picked up the injury in the New Year's Day loss to Luton.

But he has made an earlier-than-expected return to training and played 90 minutes for the Terriers B team on Tuesday,

Lee Nicholls. Picture: Getty.

Boss Neil Warnock now faces a choice between loanee Thomas Vaclik and Nicholls for the key fixture in the Principality.

The Terriers boss is also assessing Jonathan Hogg, who sat out Town's last game at Sunderland, but confirmed that loanee Anthony Knockaert won't feature.

Warnock said: "The good news is we've got two keepers! I don't think one of them can play out though, so I'll have to choose one of them... I haven't made my mind up yet.

"It's great to have two number ones. Tomas has done well but Lee by all accounts was one of the best keepers in the league before his injury.

"Jonathan Hogg is struggling a little bit, but you never know with Jonathan. We'll see.

"We have a couple of doubts for the weekend but I won't go into that, a couple of niggles in training."