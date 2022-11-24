Huddersfield Town face Pipa reunion after arranging friendly with Greek champions Olympiacos

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN will face reigning Greek champions Olympiacos in a friendly in Spain ahead of the return to Championship business next month.

Mark Fotheringham's side will face the Greeks in a friendly during their warm-weather training camp in Marbella on Thursday, December 1.

The game will kick off at 4pm local time (3pm start in the UK).

The precise venue of the game is still to be confirmed, but the friendly will be screened live on the club's YouTube channel and will be free of charge for supporters in the UK.

Former Huddersfield Town defender Pipa. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The game will see Town handed a quick reunion with former defender Pipa, who moved to the Greek outfit in the summer.

Former Real Madrid and Everton player James Rodriguez, former Arsenal and Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and ex-Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko are among other notable names in the squad of Olympiacos, currently fourth in the Greek top-flight, sitting 12 points behind leaders Panathinaikos

