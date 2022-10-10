Huddersfield Town find Hull City to their liking yet again in crucial victory over Yorkshire rivals

They serenaded Hull City’s followers with a chant of ‘can we play you every week’ and with good reason.

After everything that they have been through this season, this will have felt pretty gratifying.

Of the sides Town could have wished to play, Hull’s name would have been close to the top of the list.

Hull City's Ryan Longman (left) and Huddersfield Town's Ben Jackson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

This was the Terriers’ fifth successive win over their White Rose rivals in the past three years - and third without conceding so much as a goal with Huddersfield continuing to bring out the worst in their opponents from East Yorkshire.

In Mark Fotheringham’s first home game in charge, Town weren’t great. They didn’t have to be.

The demanding Scot revealed his anger, nay fury, with aspects of his side’s first-half display in a passionate post-match press conference.

But over the course of the piece, their game management was sounder. They also possessed more leaders, partnerships - Michal Helik and Tom Lees at the back and Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes up top - and belief than their disparate visitors who looked a team of individuals by contrast.

Rome was not built in a day and this was a solid enough start on home soil for Fotheringham.

Speaking beforehand, Andy Dawson, holding the fort while Hull decide upon the next step in their search for a head coach after negotiations dramatically ended with Pedro Martins, said that struggling Town were in ‘a false position.’

That remains a moot point. What can be taken as read is that Hull, in 20th place, aren’t.

They passed the ball around nicely enough early on. But when they go behind in games on the road, there’s invariably only one outcome.

After conceding the first goal, they have not won a match on their travels since the opening day of last season. Since their last Championship away win on April 9 - they have also conceded a lamentable total of 21 goals in eight matches.

A nothing opening first 29 minutes ended in City going behind. Cyrus Christie threatened to break away, but ran into Jack Rudoni. Etienne Camara picked up the loose ball on the left and drove and his cross was glanced into his own net by the unfortunate Lewie Coyle.

It provided Huddersfield with a transfusion of hope that all sides need when they are doing it tough. Helik, Lees, Rhodes and Ward stepped up and young Camara and Ben Jackson grew. Hull, by contrast, were inhibited.

The game’s biggest moment then went against Hull seconds before the break and heads dropped.

By the time they got it out of their system, they were 2-0 down and Huddersfield were well set.

The complexion of the game at the interval should have been different. Ryan Longman was played onside from Coyle’s throughball and was clear on goal with only the advancing Lee Nicholls for company.

With plenty of the goal to aim at, he steered the ball horribly wide. The gravity of that miss was exposed when Helik headed home at the back post from Ward’s cross which begged to be attacked on 51 minutes.

The big Pole, who produced a big defensive block in each half in a happy rewind to his good times at Barnsley, was never going to miss.

Hull emptied their bench in the second half of a game in which they produced 12 attempts at goal. More damningly, just were two on target. The first of which arrived just before the hour and was pretty token.

The radar of eight-goal Oscar Estupinan was decidedly wonky for once. The Tigers were tepid up front and pretty meek at the other end. It’s not the best recipe.

Dawson wanted to see grit and resilience and got neither. When games aren't played on Hull's terms, especially away from home, they struggle to regroup and dig in.

The win was obviously the big thing for Huddersfield and Fotheringham, who headed and kicked every ball in his technical area.

Just a second shut-out of the campaign was also significant for their own well-being. More especially given that they had shipped six goals in Fotheringham's opening two games.

Town have not been scintillating in their last two home matches. But they have kept successive clean sheets and got over the line and needs must when you scrap.

Hull's soft centre almost yielded a third for Huddersfield. Rhodes' fine half-volley was tipped onto the post splendidly by Nathan Baxter, who blocked Lees's follow-up. Next to have a go was Helik, but Jacob Greaves cleared off the line.

Nicholls' first meaningful work saw him tip over a drive from substitute Greg Docherty.

There was nothing resembling an onslaught and Huddersfield saw things out in comfort, for once.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Lees, Helik, Nakayama; Thomas, Rudoni (Mahoney 66), Kamara, Jackson (Ruffels 78); Holmes (Turton 78); Ward (Ondo 88), Rhodes. Unused substitutes: Bilokapic, Spencer, Diarra.

Hull City: Baxter; Coyle, A Jones, Greaves, Elder (Sinik 45); Slater (Docherty 56), Tufan (Seri 56); Christie, Pelkas (Woods 55), Longman (Smith 86); Estupinan. Unused substitutes: Ingram, Figueiredo.