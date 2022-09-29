Huddersfield Town fined £70,000 for Championship play-off pitch invasion Luton Town's Nathan Jones called 'a disgrace'

A Jordan Rhodes goal eight minutes from time secured a 1-0 win which sent the Terriers to Wembley, where they were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the final.

That prompted a mass pitch invasion and a series of copycat events.

Whilst in all the invasions the majority were just celebrating exuberantly, after the game Luton manager Nathan Jones branded some Huddersfield fans "a disgrace" and "idiots".

Visiting players were accosted by fans and there were reports of a pensioner being hit with a coin.

“Their fans were an absolute disgrace," said the Welshman. "I don’t know why the stewards turned up. Some idiots didn’t paint Huddersfield as a good club. You’ve won, go and celebrate with your players. Instead, they were more concerned with making obscene gestures at us.

“They abused me. Some were okay and congratulated us, but some have not painted Huddersfield Town in a good light after that. To be fair, a lot of them might not be true Huddersfield fans, as they were more concerned with taunting and abusing our fans.”

The following day, Nottingham Forest fans invaded the City Ground pitch after beating Sheffield United in the second semi-final on a penalty shoot-out. A fan broke Blades captain Billy Sharp's jaw and Oli McBurnie is facing court proceedings over his alleged actions. The striker has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a fan.

CELEBRATIONS: Then Huddersfield Town left-back Harry Toffolo celebrates his team reaching the Wembley play-off final but some supporters overstepped the mark with their behaviour

Three days later, Everton fans invaded the Goodison Park pitch to celebrate the Toffees avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Supporters entering the field of playing on a matchday was already illegal but the English football authorities have announced they will deal more strictly with such incidents, and with the trend for pyrotechnics, which seemed to peak in the second half of last season.

The FA has now leapt into action, punishing Huddersfield little more than four months after the incidents for "fail(ing) to ensure its sepctators – and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, and refrained from using provocative, threatening and violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch."

