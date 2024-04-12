Republic – owned by Town owner and chairman Kevin Nagle - are just five games into the USL Championship season and the loan will provide invaluable game time and aid in the further footballing education of Phillips.

Nagle said: “This is an exciting day and a first step as we grow the relationship between these two great clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Kieran is a talented young player that we think will be a good fit for Republic FC as the club pursues silver in USL Championship, and this loan is a great example of how we will continue to develop synergies both on and off the pitch.”

Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips.

Phillips joined Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan last August, with the League One side beating off interest from a number of lower-division clubs in the EFL to sign him.

The Liverpool-born player featured just 10 times for Salop after suffering a knee injury in the autumn which required surgery.

The attacker has been working with the medical and performance staff at Town since, with his loan in Shropshire ended early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips spent a temporary stint at Morecambe during the Shrimps’ time in League One in 2022-23.

The 24-year-old, who has made 11 appearances for Town, spent previous loan spells at Walsall and Exeter City.

The Scouser scored seven goals in 26 appearances in all competitions last season at Morecambe, with his spell cut short by a serious hamstring injury .

Back in the 2021-22 campaign, he found the net on seven occasions during his combined stints at Walsall and Exeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright added: “While there are obvious off field appeals to this move, the sporting reasoning behind it remains the most important and we’re excited to see Kieran return to playing regular competitive first team football.

"Going to a side we trust, and who have their own high ambitions, all concerned have shared an appetite to see this deal completed since the initial discussions.

"Having been unable to move during the transfer window as he rehabilitated, Kieran has proven his ability to score in both Sky Bet League One and Two, with the USL Championship providing him a fresh challenge as both a person and professional.