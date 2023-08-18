HUDDERSFIELD TOWN striker Kyle Hudlin has been rewarded for his progress at the Championship club by way of new contract extension.

The giant forward, who recently scored his first senior goal for Town in the Carabao Cup first-round tie against Middlesbrough, is now contracted at the John Smith's Stadium until June 2026.

Town beat off interest from a number of clubs to sign the Solihull Moors player in the summer of 2022, with the 6ft 9in attacker signing a two-year deal with a further year in the club's favour.

Hudlin spent time out on loan at AFC Wimbledon in the first half of last season - scoring four goals for the Dons in the EFL Trophy in his time in South London - before returning to the Terriers in the new year.

Huddersfield Town striker Kyle Hudlin, who has signed a contract extension. Picture: Getty.

The 23-year-old caught the eye of manager Neil Warnock in pre-season, with the frontman netting a fine goal in the club's final friendly against Dutch outfit Heerenveen and also scoring in each of his friendly appearances before the Championship kick-off.

Warnock commented: "Kyle has been working really hard, so we gave him a chance in pre-season down in Cornwall and Devon and he impressed us.

"All he needs to do is carry on working as hard as he possibly can and taking his chances. He’s a good lad and I’m pleased for him that he’s signed this new deal."

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright added: "We’re delighted to have Kyle extend his contract with the club and he should be really proud of how far his game has developed since joining us last year.

"Kevin (Nagle), Jake (Edwards) and myself are really pleased for him.