Schofield was in charge for just 68 days, the shortest rein of any Town manager not to have the word "caretaker" in his title. He led the team in just nine games, winning one and drawing one.

On Wednesday, Bromby felt enough was enough, and the ex-Terriers striker and coach under predecessor Carlos Corberan was replaced in the short-term by Narcís Pelach, Paul Harsley and Paul Clements. A longer-term appointment is expected in the international break following Saturday's visit of Cardiff City.

“This isn’t a decision that has been taken lightly, but clearly the direction we chose to follow in the summer has not worked out as we had intended," said Bromby.

SACKED: Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield has been shown the door

“Danny is a good man who is rightfully well thought of by all at the club because of his contribution as both a player and coach over a long period of time, and that will not change.

“Having given him as much time as we felt able to in order to get things right, we cannot continue losing at the rate we have.

“We must get results back on track. I have complete confidence the players form a strong Championship squad, and that four points from our opening eight league fixtures is not an accurate reflection of the ability we have.

“The process to appoint our next permanent head coach is under way, and we are under no illusions how crucial a decision this will be – we must get it right.

CLEAR DIRECTION: Huddersfield Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby has outlined the qualities Schofield's successor must have