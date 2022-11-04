But it seems unlikely central defender Tom Lees will have recovered from Covid-19 in time to play at Ewood Park.

Fellow defenders Ollie Turton and Yuta Nakayama have both been told they need surgery this week, and in the Japanese centre-back's case he will not play again this season.

So when, like Nakayama, Jackson was also stretchered off in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Sunderland, there were worries that a lengthy injury list was about to get longer still.

INJURY CONCERN: But Huddersfield Town's Ben Jackson is recovered and ready to play

"Young Ben's just got a scratch on his knee, he just needs a bit of water and a sponge," said coach Fotheringham. "I'm joking but in all seriousness Ben's going to be fine, he's a very tough young lad and he was really enjoing himself against Sunderland.

"You can see him really going out and expressing himself but it's not always the case with young players. He's really coming into his own playing many different positions, which is excellent.

"I think it was just an impact injury on the shin but nothing to worry about.

"He'll 100 per cent be involved on Saturday."

Lees missed Wednesday's game after contracting Covid earlier in the day.

"Tom's struggling with Covid so we need to see how he settles down but Saturday's probably going to be difficult for him," said Fotheringham.

"We'll just continually assess it.

"It's a massive loss because for me he's one of the best defenders in the league, no ifs or buts.

