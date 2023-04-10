Huddersfield Town get top marks for effort in 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers

Huddersfield Town put in a Herculean effort to claim a 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

But they could not hold out for a win, Ryan Hedges claiming a stoppage-time equaliser.

Tomas Vaclik – did so much to keep Blackburn at bay 9

Matty Pearson– shackled Ben Brereton Diaz well and still managed to pop up with his fourth goal in three matches 8

Michal Helik– some excellent defending 7

Tom Lees– gave blood for the cause in the first half and generally played in that vein 7

Josh Ruffels– showed great defensive discipline 7

Josh Koroma– work hard in what was mainly a left wing-back role 7

GOALSCORERS: Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni (left) and Matty Pearson (right)

Joseph Hungbo– made Jack Rudoni's goal with a good low cross 7

Jonathan Hogg– could have won it with a late header 6

Jack Rudoni– scored for the second game running and his set-piece delivery was very good too 7

David Kasumu– ran really hard for the cause 7

Danny Ward– like everyone, he worked hard but Ward saw little of the ball 6

Substitutes:

Ben Jackson (for Hungbo, 77) – brought much-needed fresh legs 5

Scott High (for Koroma, 86) – N/A

Kian Harratt (for Ward, 86) – N/A