Huddersfield Town get top marks for effort in 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers

But they could not hold out for a win, Ryan Hedges claiming a stoppage-time equaliser.
Tomas Vaclik – did so much to keep Blackburn at bay 9
Matty Pearson– shackled Ben Brereton Diaz well and still managed to pop up with his fourth goal in three matches 8
Michal Helik– some excellent defending 7
Tom Lees– gave blood for the cause in the first half and generally played in that vein 7
Josh Ruffels– showed great defensive discipline 7
Josh Koroma– work hard in what was mainly a left wing-back role 7
Joseph Hungbo– made Jack Rudoni's goal with a good low cross 7
Jonathan Hogg– could have won it with a late header 6
Jack Rudoni– scored for the second game running and his set-piece delivery was very good too 7
David Kasumu– ran really hard for the cause 7
Danny Ward– like everyone, he worked hard but Ward saw little of the ball 6
Substitutes:
Ben Jackson (for Hungbo, 77) – brought much-needed fresh legs 5
Scott High (for Koroma, 86) – N/A
Kian Harratt (for Ward, 86) – N/A
Not used: Bilokapic, Edmonds-Green, Simpson, Lowton.