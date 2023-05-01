LEE NICHOLLS stuck to his promise and the fruits of his labours arrived on Sunday.

When the Huddersfield Town goalkeeper was told back in January that his season was over following shoulder surgery, he stubbornly refused to accept it.

He threw himself into his rehabilitation and the sight of him flinging himself to his left to make an outstanding late save to deny Cardiff City substitute Rubin Colwill in his comeback game – a big moment in the Terriers' big win – was his present.

He said: "It is part of my job, at the end of the day. All the lads are buzzing and there's been a lot of hard work from a lot of people to get (me) back.

PARTY TIME: Huddersfield Town’s Matthew Pearson celebrates with team-mates after an own goal by Cardiff City’s Jack Simpson in South Wales on Sunday. Picture: Nigel French/PA

"When we found out that it was meant to be for the rest of the season, the first thing I said was: 'I'll be back before the end of the year.' I know myself and how hard I work to get back. People would have laughed at me at the beginning, but here we are.

"I cannot thank everyone at the club enough. There's been so much hard work over the past three months. Luckily, I made a good save and made a difference."

Nicholls' defiance and determination is the sort of thing that Neil Warnock loves.

The manager has had plenty to tap into in a dressing room which has been revived since his arrival. One more point from their final two matches and Town are safe.

WELCOME BACK: Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls proved the doubters wrong by returning from injury before the end of the season. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Nicholls continued: "I saw people throwing their bodies on the line (at Cardiff) and that reflects the team and the squad and that comes from the gaffer.

"Since he's come in, he's made a massive difference. He had got the buzz back around the place and it's a good feeling. We all care, every single one of us.

"The dressing room is different. It is not one of those where people come in and don't care about what is going on. Every single one of us cares. The job is not done. Hopefully, we can get it done on Thursday. All the focus is on Thursday now.

"The fans will play a massive part. Since I have come here, they have been different class with me and the team. They have always stuck behind us, even at the start when we weren't in great form. They can play a crucial part in the next two games.”