Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls may not be present at Christmas after Millwall head injury
The Terriers goalkeeper has had a difficult time with injury this season this is his second concussion of it so he will have to follow strict protocols before he is allowed back on the field, and manager Darren Moore has promised to put his health before the needs of the team.
Huddersfield are at Norwich City on Saturday before hosting Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day and Middlesbrough on the 29th.
"Lee Nicholls is following a concussion protocol so he'll be sidelined for a few games," confirmed Moore.
"It's important he follows the medical advice given to him.
"When he made an attempt for the save in the rebound, the follow-up, he got caught in the side of his head by a knee.
"He was able to carry on but felt a little bit dizzy in the game so he stuck his hand up and we did the right thing in taking him off. After the assessment he's going to follow a concussion protocol.
"He understands and first thing's first it's about his health and then all of a sudden football becomes secondary. It's because he's suffered two in a relatively short space of time.
"We're taking every precaution and the fist thing is looking after Lee Nicholls, the secondary bit, the football, will come after that."
Beyond that, Town have no fresh injuries to deal with at Carrow Road and Jack Rudoni has come through well after playing 90 minutes his return from injury at the New Den.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.