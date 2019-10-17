Huddersfield Town handed double fitness boost ahead of Blackburn Rovers trip

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN duo Alex Pritchard and Terence Kongolo are back in the fray for the Roses trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday lunch-time.

Attacking midfielder Pritchard - out since the end of August with a knee issue - has trained all week after featuring for 45 minutes in last Friday's behind-closed-doors game at Chesterfield.

Dutch international and record signing Kongolo, who has been sidelined after coming off with a calf problem in the 4-2 loss at West Brom on September 22, is also in contention.

Collin Quaner remains on the injured list after undergoing a hip operation recently in his native Germany.

Manager Daniel Cowley, whose side head to Ewood Park in renewed heart on the back of a three-match unbeaten run which has seen them take seven points from a possible nine to climb out of the Championship relegation zone, said: "Pritch played the first half (last Friday) and looked bright.

"Technically, he is an outstanding player and he will definitely add to this group and gives us different options in terms of formation and a different style of player in that position.

"It is a real positive he has been back on the grass and he has had another really good week this week so we are in a position where he is available come Saturday.

"It is massively exciting as he has that little bit of difference, which he hasn't got in this group.

"Terence has also been on the grass, which is a real positive. It will be good to have him back as well and he will be available.

"Collin had an operation in Germany, which was a very successful operation and he is now well on the way back in terms of his rehabilitation. We are hopeful that he will be back and able to train in the very near future."