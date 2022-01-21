Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan on Danel Sinani, Levi Colwill and Jamie Paterson links

Loan midfielder Sinani, who found the net in last weekend's Championship draw with Swansea City, came off at the interval with a hamstring niggle, with Town proceeding to lose their way on the restart.

England under-21 international defender Colwill, who has made a real name for himself since joining Town on a season-long loan from Chelsea last summer, has missed the club's last two games with a minor knee issue.

Head coach Carlos Corberan said: "Fortunately, the recovery of Sinani has been fine. He does not have any important injury in the muscle.

Carlos Corberan.

"He was feeling something, but it has not made an injury. He is going to train with the group (on Friday) and if he is fine, he is going to be available.

"If he completes the training, he can be a starter or a substitute like anyone. But he will be in the squad if he can play any minutes without high risk.

"The recovery of Colwill has been fine, but he is not going to be available because he has not trained for some days with the group. He will do his first training (session) today, because we know it is a short training session before the game and after, he will start to work on physical conditioning with the (conditioning) coaches.

"Tomorrow (Saturday), he will do more training and on Sunday, the normal thing is that he will recover and then on Monday, the doctor says he will be available with the group. He will not be available this weekend, but will be available with the squad on Monday."

On the transfer front, Town - along with some other Championship clubs - are being linked with Swansea attacker Jamie Paterson, who remains at loggerheads with the club's owners over the terms of a new contract.

It ensured that the 29-year-old was unavailable for last weekend's trip to Huddersfield, a former club of Paterson's.

Swansea are expecting Paterson to leave this month, with QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Town all linked.