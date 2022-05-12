Luton qualified for the play-offs on the final day of the regular season, thanks to a narrow 1-0 lead over lowly Reading, just five days after suffering a 7-0 thrashing at champions Fulham.

The triumph was the Hatters' first in three matches, with Town, by contrast, heading into the end-of-season lottery on the back of four straight victories and six wins in their past seven games.

But Corberan, who picked up four points in two league matches against Luton - including a 2-0 success in Yorkshire just over a month ago - says that the Bedfordshire club are just as dangerous as fellow play-offs Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United as opponents - and with good reason.

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

He said: "They are in the position that they have achieved because they deserve to be in the play-offs. They have been a very competitive team.

"When they were playing against Bournemouth, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield and us, they did not lose any type of these games at home. That shows how much of a competitive team they have been throughout the season.

"When you analyse the teams we could have played in the play-offs, we could have played Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton. The only team where we did not win away was Luton.

"We know how difficult it is and my players will feel exactly the same."

Meanwhile, Corberan says that any talk of Wembley is conspicuous by its absence in the minds of Town's players, who have always adopted a game-by-game mantra during the course of this season.

"There is no chance for us. Luton will be a very strong and competitive team for 180 minutes. We need to perform at our best level in two games for 90 minutes.

"We are thinking at the moment and present.

"For me and in my players' minds, we have to be focused on the things we can control. You can have a target and of course, this is our desire, to be at Wembley.

"It will be the same desire for Luton, Sheffield and Nottingham Forest. All the teams want to be there, but this is not something that can make a difference.