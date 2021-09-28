Carlos Corberan cajoles his Huddersfield Town players against Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

On a night when Rovers' form striker Ben Brereton-Diaz struck twice early in the second half to level twice for the visitors, who had gone behind twice to goals from Alex Vallejo and Ward, the latter provided the game-breaking moment to end an enthralling evening.

He powered home his second headed goal after Harry Toffolo nodded substitute Ollie Turton's cross across goal to take his goals tally to three this season on an evening when Vallejo had earlier scored his first goal in Town colours.

It enabled Town to hit back after losing their last two matches in meek fashion when they struggled to create opportunities. On the night against Rovers, they mustered eight efforts on target and 17 efforts on goal.

Corberan, who was without the injured duo of Jonathan Hogg and Levi Colwill, said: "For me, the first thing I have to say is that I am so proud of the players.

"For me, they showed a lot of character and they showed a lot of dedication from the first moment and a lot of energy and a lot of excitement and movement in attack and good things.

"Danny Ward put everything he has onto the pitch.

"We know the skill he has in the build-up, and we know saw what he can offer in the box.

"This was a top game. Every time we scored, they did! This is when you have to show a lot of character, and we did. We had energy, confidence and determination in attack and defence.”