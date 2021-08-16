Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan provides update on Leeds United target Lewis O'Brien

Lewis O'Brien.

The Town midfielder has now recovered after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and competing his ten days of isolation.

His physical condition will be assessed after three days of individual work under medical protocols for players who return from coronavirus to determine how long he can potentially feature against North End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On O’Brien, Corberan commented: “I was watching one player who was working very hard to come in and help the team (in training on Sunday) and the player was exactly in the same way (today).

“He is very focused and determined to help the team tomorrow in the minutes that he can play.

“It is about the mental and physical possibilities of the player. The only doubt or test that we are going to need the answer to tomorrow to is the physical one because mentally he is 100 per cent ready to play the game.

“The only question mark is how his physical condition is.”

Lee Nicholls, due to train on Monday afternoon, could also be involved, but Josh Ruffels is still unavailable. He has not returned to training yet after experiencing some symptoms during ten days of Covid-19 isolation.

Harry Toffolo is back training with the team, but will need more recovery time under medical protocols before returning to the first-team fray.

Danel Sinami is available for the Preston game, but winger Rolando Aarons will not be involved, with the former Newcastle United player needing more minutes with the B team before being available for first-team selection.

Pipa will also not be involved with the Spaniard having had a second groin injection with the problem continuing to trouble him.

Corberan commented: “He has had a second injection today and we hope the injection will help him.

“Pipa was only working for one week and three days before, we played the friendly game with Fleetwood.