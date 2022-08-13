Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield on a seasonal turning point, Yuta Nakayama and Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke were handed a chance from the spot to open the scoring against hosts who had lost all three matches in all competitions under Schofield and pile on the pressure on the shoulders of the 42-year-old, who came into the game still awaiting his maiden success since taking over from Carlos Corberan.

But Nicholls guessed right to keep out Baker's effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town were rewarded for an impressive first half by going in front before the break when Japanese international Yuta Nakayama crowned an excellent first league start by putting the hosts in front with a thumping header.

Danny Schofield gives out a high-five on the touchline during the game against Stoke City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Stoke hit back in the second half and levelled when Baker atoned for his penalty miss with a stinging low drive, but Town took the blow on the chin and produced a strong final quarter.

Substitute Duane Holmes set up Danny Ward to put Town back in front 13 minutes from time and victory was sealed with Holmes again the creator to set up fellow replacement Jordan Rhodes for a third goal for the hosts.

Schofield said: "I thought overall that we deserved the win. In the first half, it was a fantastic performance from the lads. In the second half, we started a bit too deep tactically, but overall we had some great moments in the game and the lads deserved the win.

"I think there are always key moments in seasons and as soon as Lee made that save, it was an outstanding save, you do feel as though things can turn and I thought it was a pivotal moment in that game.

"First and foremost, the character of the lads to respond to certain moments in the game was outstanding. The defensive organisation was really good in denying the spaces and there were some good moments in attack."

On the display of Nakayama, he added: "I thought it was an outstanding performance from Yuta and he's a versatile player like a number of players we have and we feel as though he had play in a number of positions and I thought Yuta, along with the rest of the lads, were excellent."

A good team performance saw Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden also shine after being handed his debut just 24 hours after joining the Terriers on a season-long loan.

On bringing in Kesler-Hayden, Schofield continued: "We obviously do a lot of research on players before they come in on loan and watch a lot of their games and clips and speak with people at their parent club to see what their characters are like.