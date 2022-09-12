Former Barnsley defender Helik and Manchester City loanee Mbete arrived at the club on deadline day, but are yet to feature with Saturday's game at QPR called off as mark of respect to the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Polish international Helik has arrived on a permanent deal from the Reds and will add a strong option at the back for Town, who are yet to keep a clean sheet this term and are residing in the relegation zone after a difficult start to the campaign.

Helik came to prominence in an outstanding debut season at Oakwell in 2020-21 when he was near the top of the charts for headed clearances and blocks in the second tier.

Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Schofield said: "We're always talking about and coaching the fundamentals of football. I think it was Dave Brailsford who said to focus on world-class basics as much as you can, and Michal is a player who does all those fundamentals well.

"The World Cup is a big goal he has at the forefront of his mind and it can only be good for Huddersfield Town and good for him."

Town's only major absentee is Matty Pearson, with midfield anchor Kasumu, out since suffering a hamstring injury on his debut coming on from the bench against Burnley on the opening night of the season, back in the fray.

Schofield added: “David’s close. He’s had a good week to ten days of training now. He’s been back on the pitch and he’s looking really sharp, which is credit to the medical staff and the rehab team who keep him fit while he’s not active on the pitch. It’s good to get David back and he’ll give the squad a boost.”

Mbete is also available following concussion protocol after being injured in a charity friendly prior to joining Town.

Schofield continued: “He was modified in terms of his sessions, no contact, because when he played in the Barcelona friendly game he got concussed, but we got the all clear I think four days ago that he could go back into contact sport, so he’s fine now.

“He along with Michal has trained all week and done really well in the sessions, again integrated really quickly with the rest of the team, and it’s given everyone a boost.”

He added: “We’re pretty much there, I think, in terms of players being available. Obviously there’s Matty Pearson still out injured for a long period but other than that we’re good. It’s still a similar timeframe.

“Matty is a really positive guy, so he’s trying to get back as quick as possible, but we’ll have to be patient with him: it was a serious injury, he’s still on crutches.