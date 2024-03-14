Healey, in his first home start for the club and just his third appearance following his move in the winter window, came off in the first half of the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on February 3.

Meanwhile, Breitenreiter, whose side face a crunch trip to rock-bottom Rotherham United on Saturday, says that fellow January recruit Bojan Radulovic, who missed the club’s game with West Brom due to a back problem, also returned to training on Thursday.

Another new year recruit in Radinio Balker, who returned to the bench last weekend following a quad issue kept him out for the previous three matches, has also trained through the whole working week so far, Breitenreiter confirmed.

Huddersfield Town centre-back Radinio Balker has trained throughout this week and is available for the Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United after his substitute cameo last Sunday.

He said: “I want to wait until the training session on Friday because sometimes, there is a new surprise and maybe we don’t know what happens overnight - maybe illness or another injury.

"But we have really good news as Rhys Healey trained for the first time with the whole group (on Wednesday) for some exercises. He didn’t work today and recovered, but he will be ready after the international break.

"We’ve had some players like Danny Ward, Tom Edwards and Bojan Radulovic who have started to train today (Thursday). (But) It’s never enough to begin as a starter on Saturday when you have only just enjoyed a training session.

"It’s clear to me, as over the whole season, there have been a lot of injuries and sometimes, they cannot really be fit for ninety minutes because of injuries.

"We have to take clever decisions to have the best quality on the pitch over ninety minutes.

“But there’s positive news about some players. Radinio Balker enjoyed the whole training (week) and there’s been no reaction like (Michal) Helik and the medical department did a good job.

"We had some more players in training and there is the possibility to choose and this is always good for the team that they have to fight for their position as a starter in the line-up.