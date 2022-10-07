The Portuguese arrived on Tuesday for talks with City officials and watched the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic, when Andy Dawson was in caretaker charge.Dawson conducted Friday's press conference to preview this weekend's Yorkshire derby at the John Smith's Stadium, Fotheringham's first home match at Town.

Whether Martins is confirmed in charge for Sunday's game remains to be seen. He returned home to attend to personal matters after his visit to East Yorkshire with the deal not yet sealed.

On planning for Sunday's game, Fotheringham, who watched Hull in action himself, said: "It was really nice as I was able to get in the car and have a nice drive up to Hull and watch them live.

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham. Picture courtesy of HTAFC

"Something I like doing is getting my eyes on the opposition. It's a good club and we will respect them as they have dangerous players.

"But there's going to be an unexpected element of surprise with them because if they have a new manager before the weekend, they might just change everything.

"We have actually just got to focus on ourselves. That's the way I am anyway as a head coach. I always focus on what our strengths are, but make sure we respect the opposition."

Fotheringham says that he remains hopeful that talismanic captain Jonathan Hogg, out since early September, will return to the fray sooner rather than later.

Town are without suspended midfield enforcer David Kasumu on Sunday.

Fotheringham added: "Hoggy is still getting assessed with his calf and we are still kind of playing it by day to day with the medical staff. I am looking forward to getting Hoggy back on the pitch.