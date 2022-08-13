Huddersfield Town holding discussions with EFL over trip to Coventry City as concerns over playing surface persist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry's home game against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday has been postponed due to ongoing issues with the playing surface at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Last weekend, Rotherham United's away fixture at Coventry was called off because of the condition of the pitch and City's Carabao Cup clash against Bristol City was played in Burton Albion.

​​The decision to call off the Wigan match follows "the commissioning of an independent report by an internationally established group of sports turf experts to fully examine the current condition of the pitch," read an EFL statement.

Coventry City have had a second home game postponed because of concerns over the playing surface at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Picture: Getty Images.

It continued:​​ "​​After a full and thorough evaluation, the League has been advised that playing on the surface in its existing state would pose a risk to players and match officials.

​​"​​In addition, the report confirmed that there is no maintenance work possible that would make the pitch safe in time for Tuesday’s game.

​​​"Last weekend, the club’s opening home fixture of the season against Rotherham United was also postponed because of the pitch issues and the Carabao Cup Round One tie versus Bristol City moved to Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium

​​ "​​Discussions remain ongoing in respect of the club’s home game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, August 20.