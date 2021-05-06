Huddersfield Town hope Pipa and Harry Toffolo will be back to full fitness for start of pre-season

The pair were arguably two of the Terriers' best players in the first half of the season when their attacking play was a big feature of Huddersfield's football but like the team as a whole, injuries have caught up with them since.

Left-back Toffolo missed 13 matches from mid-February to mid-April with a back injury and a long-standing groin problem limited Spanish right-back Pipa to only starting every other game in April. He will not feature in May.

Asked if the summer break would suffice to get both back to full health, Corberan replied: "I hope so and I think so.

INJURY: Pipa will be doing preventative work to strengthen his groin over the summer

"Toffolo was making good progress but we were pushing him a little bit. It wasn't a normal injury because it was something in his back which needed a little bit of rest time.

"He was the opposite of Pipa he's someone who won't play on Saturday but needs to continue doing exercises to make it (his groin) stronger because if not he's going to continue having this type of problem.

"Pipa has always had this type of problem at the end of the season but he's someone that is working with the medical staff and will continue to do so over the summer because when you have this type of problem you need to continue doing exercises that are going to make you stronger in this area.

"The number of minutes Pipa has played has been too high compared to the number of minutes before he joined Huddersfield and I can understand why he felt this problem again.

"Now he is going to be concentrating on trying to fix this problem, the same as Toffolo. For Toffolo it's more about recovery, for Pipa it's more prevention work to try to make this area of his body stronger to allow him to compete in normal conditions, something that didn't happen since he went away in the international break (in March).

"I hope with this period of time in the best hands and with good exercises both will be ready for the start of pre-season."

Another player whose season was harmed by injury after a good start was on-loan Ajax midfielder Carel Eiting, missed 20 games with the latest in a series of knee problems which have stunted the talented 23-year-old's development. Corberan was non-committal when asked if Huddersfield might look to bring him back to West Yorkshire next season.

"I was very happy with his performance especially at the beginning of the year before his injury," reflected Corberan. "He was a player who adapted very fast to British football and that is not easy when you arrive another culture and tempo, some players are going to need more time but for Eiting it was very fast. It speaks to his qualities as a player.

"The injury he had was one he had before but they maybe didn't manage him in the best way and now after surgery he needs a bit of time to make the right recovery because we aren't seeing the same tempo and intensity he showed before the injury.

"He's a player who has a very good feeling towards the club and of course the club is going to analyse all the options we can find and he is one of them too."