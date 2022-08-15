Huddersfield Town hopeful Tino Anjorin gives them clean bill of health for Norwich City trip

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terriers beat Stoke City 3-1 on Saturday, their first victory under new coach Danny Schofield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it does not look as though there will be any bad news from the physio's room to dampen the mood either.

SUBSTITUTED: Tino Anjorin came off with a knock against Stoke City but is expected to be fit to face Norwich City

"We pretty much came through the Stoke game unscathed," said Schofield. "The players are fit, they were in on Sunday for a recovery session and the ones who didn't play did a recovery session to compensate so we're pretty much full strength from Stoke."

That should include playmaker Anjorin, who came off in the second half.

"He took a knock, he came in and did an extra recovery session. He'll be assessed today (Monday) but we're hoping it's just a precaution."

Unsurprisingly, the victory has lifted morale at the club too after a difficult start to the season under rookie management.

"It's certainly a different feeling from when you lose a game to when you win," said Schofield, who was experiencing it for the first time at senior level as the man in charge.

"It was really good to get the first win under our belts, really positive in the reflections after the game but we've had to move on quickly to Norwich.

"But it's 100 per cent more relief than enjoyment."

David Kasumu is making progress in his return from injury, Schofield revealed.