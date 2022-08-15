Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Rotherham United lead the way in latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No less than EIGHT clubs are represented in our XI. Check it out in a novel 3-3-4 formation. Plenty of decisions up top...

Goalkeeper

Matt Ingram (Hull City) - Made a stack of saves, particularly in the first-half, to repel everything that Norwich threw at him. It took a quite brilliant Norwich free-kick to get past his defences, but the day belonged to Hull.

Richard Wood celebrates with his Rotherham United teammates after scoring against Reading. Picture: PA Wire.

Defence

Jacob Greaves (Hull City) - Took another week of speculation over his future firmly in his stride. Consummate performance and made a key clearance off the line in City's 2-1 victory over the Canaries. Such a good player, no wonder Boro want him.

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) - Still the heartbeat and leader for Rotherham at a grand old age and powered home a header to put the Millers on their way to an emphatic record-breaking victory over Reading. They were 'bullied' all afternoon according to Paul Ince and Wood set the tone.

Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town) - Terriers fans might just have another cult hero on their hands with the Japanese international crowning a cracking full league debut against Stoke with a thumping header. His commitment, energy and tenacity in the challenge was striking and the Kilner Bank lapped it up in particular in the first half on a big day for Town.

Oscar Estupinan scored Hull's second goal in their win over Norwich. Picture: PA Wire.

Midfield

Harry Chapman (Bradford City) - Posed Newport no end of issues with his direct running and trickery, culminating in a fine second opener. Emphatically showed what he brings to the table when fully fit. Should be a big player for City this term.

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) - Chris Wilder knows Norwood better than most and his fears that his quality would come to the fore against Boro were realised. The schemer produced a lovely controlled range of passing and poise and flick to help set up United's second was define.

Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) - Not yet at his best according to Darren Moore, but offered a taster with a succulent cross to help Wednesday grab the points in a tight game with Charlton. Offered wonderful versatility in the final third and undoubted quality at third-tier level. He's not a third-tier player, for sure.

Danny Schofield is our pick for manager of the week. Picture: PA Wire.

Forwards

Rodrigo (Leeds United) - Took his tally to seven goals in four matches - including pre-season - with a predatory double against Saints, which should have been enough to secure three points for Leeds. Centre stage is sitting well with him at present and Leeds will need him going forward.

Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) -The Boro renaissance man was left to savour one of the most significant games of his career. Grabbed his first home goals since December 2020 and more importantly, played his way into a future at the club under Chris Wilder - netting two equalisers against Sheffield United. His Boro career looked over not so long back. He has emphatically grabbed his lifeline.

Oscar Estupinan (Hull City) - Showed real 'fox in the box' qualities on a golden afternoon for Hull, who made it two out of two at the MKM Stadium thanks to the Colombian. Excellent stuff.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) - Never gave Reading a moment's peace and is positively revelling in his new role down the middle. Pace, trickery, directness and also goals. Three in three so far this season. Well played.