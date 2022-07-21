Huddersfield Town in ‘good position’ despite duo’s £10m exit

Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo c has joined Nottingham Forest. Picture: Tony Johnson

The pair completed their protracted move to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday afternoon. The combined deal is worth around £10m plus add-ons, with Town understood to have received £8m for O’Brien and £2m for Toffolo, who was out of contract next summer.

The Terriers made contingencies last week by bringing in left-sided defender and Japanese international Nakayama, viewed as one of the most consistent players in his position in Dutch football last season and midfielder Rudoni, regarded as one of the best young midfield prospects in the lower divisions.

Town have also brought in another midfield option in David Kasumu, with the club in the market for more new signings.

Bromby said: “We knew we could realistically lose Lewis and Harry in this transfer window, so we’ve prepared for that eventuality by bolstering those positions in acquiring Yuta Nakayama, David Kasumu and Jack Rudoni.

“We feel the squad is in a good position, but we’ll also never stop looking at ways we can improve.”

O’Brien, regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the Championship, had been the subject of speculation over his future for the past year, with Leeds United seeing several bids turned down last summer.

The 23-year-old penned a new deal last autumn, although it is understood to have had a release clause if a set fee was tabled.

Earlier this close season, Town activated a one-year extension in the deal of Toffolo, whose existing contract was due to end in June – after talks over a long-term deal didn’t yield a positive conclusion.

Bromby commented: “Harry made a massive contribution to our team, on and off the pitch, and now he has the chance to play at the highest level.