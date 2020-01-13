Huddersfield Town in market to add more new faces in battle to pull clear of danger

WITH Huddersfield Town players preparing for the fight of their lives according to Danny Cowley, any extra reinforcements are likely to come in handy.

The one saving grace from Saturday’s derby loss at Barnsley was the fact that at least two newcomers in Arsenal loanee Emile Smith Rowe and vastly-experienced defender Richard Stearman will add to Town’s options for a home game with Brentford which will be a test of character, resolve and ability.

INCOMING: Defender Richard Stearman has joined Huddersfield from Sheffield United on an 18-month deal. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

If Cowley has his way, there will be more newcomers arriving in an ideal world, but for the time being, he is grateful for what he has added.

He stressed: “Make no mistake, we are in a relegation battle and have been since the day I arrived and we have to fight for our lives and be ready to do that as a team and it needs everybody.

“No agendas and no individuals and we have to be selfless and have a ‘team-first’ attitude. That is where we have to try to get to.

“They (Smith Rowe and Stearman) will come in and definitely add to the group.

“They were here on Saturday and I think it was important for them to be in and around the group and see the first team and sample the match-day experience.

“Competition is very important. We have only two (fit) centre-halves, with Tommy Elphick having his cruciate injury. Ramani (Edmonds-Green) is young and has done great, but needs a loan move if we are going to help him develop.

“Richard brings other qualities and leadership that the group is definitely lacking, so he is going to be very valuable to us, for sure.”

After being part of the Town entourage at Oakwell, Smith Rowe and Stearman’s assimilation is continuing on the training ground, with the benefit of a blank midweek at least allowing Cowley extra time to get them integrated into the club’s style of playing, which remains a work in progress.

WARNING: Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The Huddersfield chief added: “We know what we want to be and when you join a club mid-season and outside of a transfer window, it always takes time to get the group to where we want it to be.

“We feel that if we can add a couple more players to the group, then we can start to work towards becoming the team we want to be in terms of character and personality and style.

“We have gone away from the style we want to be at the moment.”