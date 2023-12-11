Huddersfield Town injury news beginning to improve as attacking to trio finally set to start together again

Darren Moore is looking forward to having probably the most attacking options he has had as Huddersfield Town manager since taking over in September.

Saturrday's 1-1 draw with Bristol City was the first time Moore has had Delano Burgzorg in tandem with the fit-again Danny Ward. The latter's two substitute appearances on his return from Achilles trobule both came in Burgzorg's place.

But even then, the Terriers were without chief creator Sorba Thomas, suspended for his fifth booking of the season. All three should be available at home to Preston North End on Tuesday, welcome light at the end of the tunnel after injuries have pockmarked Moore's start to life in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At one time we had 11 on the treatment table," Moore pointed out.

"That was a difficulty but on Saturday we had Del and Wardy playing together for the first time since September 2. It's incredible when you think of that.

"You understand the magnitude in terms of what we've had to deal with. Full credit to the players in terms of how they've gone about it, they've done magnificently.

"WIth this group of players their honesty, temperament and desire has been second to none. It encourages myself and the coaching staff to work with them on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now we're getting one or two back off the treatment table and back in the squad it allows us to go with a different dimension and dynamics of the team."

KEY FIGURE: Delano Burgzorg of Huddersfield Town

On Thomas, Moore added: "He's shown a level of consistency to his game since he arrived at the football club and led by example in terms of that so to have somebody of his calibre back, having served a one-game suspension, it's a welcome boost for us.

"We want fit and able bodies available to deal with the schedule we've got coming up."

Ben Jackson's groin injury is not as serious as first though, but he is still not expected to face the Lilywhites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Jacko it's just maintaining and seeing where he's at going forward but we don't anticipate him (playing) tomorrow even though he's not far away," said Moore in Monday's pre-match press conference.