Nakayama, who has had an injury-hit time in West Yorkshire so far, came off in last Saturday’s Championship draw with Leeds United.

He said: “Yuta is out for the rest of the season, it’s a big injury - eight to 10 weeks, we expect.

“It’s not really good for him. We’re disappointed, that’s football. Sometimes injuries happen.

Huddersfield Town's Yuta Nakayama is replaced by Michal Helik during the Sky Bet Championship match with Leeds United. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

“It’s a knee medial ligament, so it takes a long time.”

Breitenreiter reports no fresh problems from midweek ahead of Sunday’s home game with Carlos Corberan’s West Brom and has revealed that Dutch defender Radinio Balker could return to the bench after three matches out with a quad issue.

Fellow winter window arrival Rhys Healey, out since injuring his groin against Sheffield Wednesday on February 3, is also progressing and could available later this month.

Breitenreiter added: “We have no new injuries or illnesses, which is good news.

"Radinio Balker joined the training session today. We will try it again tomorrow so then we decide if he’s an option for the squad for the Sunday game.

"We hope to have him maybe on the bench for the first time after a few weeks.